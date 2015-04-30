(Adds comments from Padilla speech)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, April 30 Puerto Rico's House of
Representatives voted against a controversial tax reform, a move
blasted by the governor on Thursday as irresponsible and
dangerous to the island's financial stability.
Some of the U.S. territory's general obligation bonds fell
following the news to their lowest levels since being sold. The
House voted against the bill 28-22, according to a government
source.
"The lawmakers who voted against the measure will have to
answer to history for their irresponsible actions," Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said.
He said a handful of legislators had put the future of
Puerto Rico at risk to further their personal agenda, as well as
risk public services, the retirement system and the payment of
debts and health services.
In an annual address late on Thursday, Padilla said access
to financial markets was extremely difficult without the tax
reform. He outlined a plan to turn around the island's finances
by creating groups to strengthen liquidity and improve
government efficiency, as well as by cutting spending in all
branches of government.
The Caribbean island, struggling with more than $70 billion
debt and an economy that has been in or near recession for eight
years.
Top finance officials recently warned lawmakers the U.S.
territory will likely shut down in three months because of a
liquidity crisis.
Puerto Rico has been trying to put together a financial
lifeline $2.9 billion bond deal, though three investor sources
last month said investors were losing interest.
Padilla told a skeptical public the tax measures would
benefit the poor and middle class, while combating tax evasion,
but economists, business groups and community organizations
voiced opposition.
Much of the debate centered on how much revenue the reform
would raise. The plan would substitute a 7 percent sales tax
with a 16 percent value-added tax, while cutting income taxes.
"From day one, I have argued that this was the wrong bill at
the wrong time, and that it would hurt - not help - the economic
and fiscal situation in Puerto Rico," the territory's
congressional delegate in Washington, Democrat Pedro Pierluisi,
said.
Pierluisi is president of Puerto Rico's opposition New
Progressive Party, which was against the bill, but is not a
member of the House in Puerto Rico.
The price on bonds due in 2035 dropped nearly 2.4 percent,
boosting yields to 10.6 percent from 10.3 percent, according to
Municipal Market Data.
