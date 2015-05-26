May 26 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives
passed an amended tax bill on Tuesday that seeks to raise $1.2
billion by increasing the local sales tax to 11.5 percent.
The vote clears the way for the U.S. territory's governor to
sign the bill into law.
The passage of the bill allows Puerto Rico to pursue
negotiations with hedge funds and other creditors over a bond
deal of up to $2.95 billion as well as short-term financing that
officials say is needed to avoid a government shutdown.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)