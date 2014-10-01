(Adds details of collection)
NEW YORK Oct 1 Puerto Rico posted its highest
level of collections for sales and use tax for any September
since the levy was introduced in 2006, and the indebted U.S.
commonwealth cited improved enforcement efforts.
Sales and use tax (SUT) collections totaled $124.2 million
in September, an 8.5 percent increase from the same month in
2013, preliminary data from Puerto Rico's Treasury Department
showed on Wednesday.
Collections year-to-date were 5.4 percent higher, while SUT
collections were the highest level for a month of September
since the tax was implemented in November 2006, Puerto Rico's
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo said.
Acosta Febo attributed the results "to the Treasury
Department's ongoing efforts to increase collections, tackle tax
evasion and enforce tax compliance through the collection of the
SUT at the island's ports."
Puerto Rico is struggling with a debt mountain surpassing
$70 billion. Its economy has been in or near recession for eight
years. It passed its first balanced budget in years in the
current financial year and tax collections are key to meeting
that commitment.
The SUT collections are allocated to service debt payments
on $15.2 billion of outstanding COFINA bonds.
COFINA will receive the first $670 million collected in SUT
revenues to service the debt in the 2015 financial year, a 4
percent increase over last year's payment of $643.7 million to
COFINA, the statement said.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)