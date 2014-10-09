NEW YORK Oct 9 Puerto Rico's tax revenues in September unexpectedly fell 3 percent year-on-year to $709 million, Puerto Rico's Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Tax revenue for the first quarter of the financial year was up 4.4 percent to $1.7 billion but missed the Treasury's own forecast by $36 million, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)