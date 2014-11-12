Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet - CEO Chesky
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
NEW YORK Nov 12 Puerto Rico's Treasury tax collections totaled $676 million in October, $7 million above official estimates, according to a report from Puerto Rico's Treasury on Wednesday.
The gap between year-to-date actual revenues and estimates dropped to $29 million, or 1.2 percent, in October, down from $36 million, or 2.0 percent in September, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.