UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 12 Puerto Rico's newly issued general obligation debt traded with an average yield of 8.3 percent on Wednesday, its first full trading day, with over $387.6 million changing hands in brisk morning trade, according to data from Municipal Market Data.
Cash-strapped Puerto Rico issued $3.5 billion of GO debt on Tuesday in the most anticipated new issuance in the $3.7 trillion municipal debt market in years. Puerto Rico said it received $16 billion in bids from 270 accounts. The debt yielded about 8.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts