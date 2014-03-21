NEW YORK, March 21 Securities-sector regulator FINRA said on Friday it was examining secondary trades in Puerto Rico's blockbuster $3.5 billion bond deal for possible violations of rules requiring minimum sales of $100,000.

"FINRA is aware of this situation and is examining trading activity in this CUSIP," FINRA spokesman George Smaragdis said, referring to the identity number for the Caribbean island's single-maturity, general-obligation bond deal. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)