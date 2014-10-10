NEW YORK Oct 10 Puerto Rico completed the sale
of $1.2 billion short-term financing notes, paying an interest
rate of nearly 8 percent to borrow money until next June, the
commonwealth's Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.
The GDB said $700 million of the notes are structured as a
term note and carry an annual interest rate of 7.75 percent,
while $200 mln of notes are structured as a revolving line and
carry an annual interest rate of one-month Libor plus 7.55
percent. The GDB funded an additional $300 million in notes.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)