(Adds details about other witnesses, background)
NEW YORK Oct 20 A U.S. Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee hearing on Puerto Rico scheduled for
Thursday includes Antonio Weiss, counselor to the U.S. Treasury
Secretary, as a witness, according to a schedule posted on the
committee's website.
The U.S. Treasury has repeatedly said it is not bailing out
indebted Puerto Rico but said last week it has been trying to
find ways to help the Commonwealth return to a sustainable
economic path.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday met with Puerto
Rican and Hispanic interest groups to talk about the U.S.
territory's fiscal problems and address the administration's
efforts to help speed its economic recovery, the Treasury said
in a statement at the time.
Puerto Rico, in recession for nearly a decade, is trying to
restructure its debt, which amounts to $72 billion, after
defaulting in August.
The island has had an uphill battle getting its concerns
heard in Washington. Bills in a Republican-dominated Congress
aimed at extending U.S. bankruptcy laws to the U.S. territory
and giving it improved healthcare funding have not progressed.
Other witnesses due to speak at Thursday's Senate hearing
include Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla
and Puerto Rico's representative in Congress Pedro Pierluisi.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Christian Plumb)