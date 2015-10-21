NEW YORK Oct 21 The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday urged Congress to act to help embattled Puerto Rico, saying it needed an orderly restructuring regime, independent fiscal oversight, a reform of its Medicaid program and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"Only Congress has the authority to provide Puerto Rico with the necessary tools to address its near-term challenges and promote long-term growth," Treasury said in a statement.

