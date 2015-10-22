(Adds comment by U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor, paragraph
9, cost estimate, paragraphs 18-19)
By Megan Davies and Nick Brown
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Oct 22 U.S. Senators
expressed skepticism about how much they could help debt-ridden
Puerto Rico at a Senate hearing on Thursday, with Democrats
urging the U.S. Treasury to do more on its own and Republicans
quizzing the island's Governor on its fiscal disclosure.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory home to 3.5 million, is
buckling under $72 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty
rate. With financial creditors resisting reductions to debt
payments and political gridlock threatening proposed spending
reforms, some Puerto Rican leaders have called on the U.S.
government to step in.
U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss appealed to
Congress to help the U.S. territory and warned Puerto Rico could
face a humanitarian crisis without federal action.
He repeated the main points of a plan released by the
Treasury on Wednesday, saying Congress should provide tools for
Puerto Rico to restructure its liabilities, increase Medicaid
support and boost economic growth through tax credits.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would support
bills in Congress to aid Puerto Rico, but urged Weiss and
Treasury to be "just as creative in coming up with solutions as
it was when the big banks called" for help during the 2008
financial crisis.
"Treasury needs to step up and show more leadership here,"
Warren said. "During the financial crisis, when the banks were
in trouble, Treasury did a lot more than just bail them out."
Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, echoed Warren, calling for
Treasury to empty its toolbox: "It may take a while for Congress
to act so short of Congress acting, we would want to be
assured that the administration is doing everything it can to
assist" on its own.
Democratic senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
told Weiss that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew should call a
meeting with unions and "all the players" in Puerto Rico,
including so-called "vulture funds," to work out a broad
consensual agreement. He challenged hedge funds' demands for
repayment, saying, "When you make risky investments, you should
not expect to get 100 cents on the dollar."
Weiss said the administration would "apply of its efforts
and all of our creativity" to the crisis and recognized it had a
role to play alongside Congress.
Yet without bipartisan support in Congress, Treasury is
limited in what it can achieve.
Moreover, Congress has shown little appetite for action and
Thursday's hearing did not seem to advance the fate of existing
bills to extend bankruptcy protections to Puerto Rico and to
improve the island's federal healthcare funding, which have
received numerous Democratic co-sponsors but not received
traction from Republicans, which control Congress.
"Congress, even in midst of crisis, takes a long while to
work its magic," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican
chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as she
asked Weiss whether other administrative actions could be
advanced at this point.
Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, questioned
the impact of granting bankruptcy protection to Puerto Rico on
individual investors in his state.
"What happens when a retiree in Wyoming goes to the mailbox,
gets their statement and finds their investment is negatively
impacted because congress changed the rules?" Barrasso said.
Murkowski also continued a line of questioning from a
September hearing, when powerful Senate Finance Committee
Chairman Orrin Hatch warned there could be no help for Puerto
Rico without better financial disclosure.
"There has been a lot of concern about the fact that we
haven't seen clearly the financial reports hoped for," said
Murkowski. "There is concern about the verifiability of Puerto
Rico's financial data."
The island's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said 2014
audited financial figures should be ready in the coming weeks or
months and said the Commonwealth was "dealing with it" and
putting pressure on auditors to deliver the report.
Murkowski also asked about the cost to the taxpayer from the
program. Weiss stressed that bankruptcy protection has no cost
but did not have an estimate of the healthcare and tax changes
proposed.
Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, estimated that
the total cost of the Treasury plan is likely about $5.1 billion
per year, or $51 billion over 10 years.
Padilla said Puerto Rico may have to decide between paying
its creditors or essential services, in which case it would
"have no choice but to default." The island defaulted on part of
its debt in August.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Grant McCool)