SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Feb 25 The U.S. Treasury
envisioned giving Puerto Rico's pensioners stronger legal
protection than holders of its constitutionally-backed bonds if
it went bankrupt, according to a draft of a proposed plan
obtained by Reuters.
The draft, circulated in Washington late last year but not
made public in the run-up to President Barack Obama's Omnibus
budget, imagined a broad structure aimed at protecting citizens
while providing flexibility to cut debt, an approach consistent
with what Puerto Rico's leaders have sought.
One source familiar with the document and a second
Congressional source said Treasury was involved in crafting it
with senators from both parties, although it was unclear who
wrote it.
One of those sources said Senate Republicans ultimately
walked away from the effort over the language of the proposal.
"The (Obama) Administration put forward a legislative
proposal to address Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis in October,"
Treasury spokesman Daniel Watson said, adding that "the proposal
includes a legal framework that allows for a comprehensive
restructuring of Puerto Rico's debts."
The Treasury did not confirm the authenticity of the
document. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico did not respond to a
request for comment.
The fate of Puerto Rico, facing $70 billion in debt, is a
hot topic in Washington. While the Treasury draft will likely
differ from any formal legislation proposed in a
Republican-controlled Congress, it gives insight into the Obama
administration's approach.
The island has lobbied for access to a bankruptcy-like
mechanism to reduce debt, a view supported by the Obama
administration and Congressional Democrats but one that has met
with some pushback from Republicans who want to protect
creditors' interests.
In Treasury's proposal, language protecting pensioners in a
bankruptcy setting is stronger than language protecting
bondholders.
A debt restructuring plan could be confirmed by a judge if
it "does not unduly impair the claims of any class of
pensioners," and "if feasible, does not unduly impair"
general obligation (GO) debt, the draft said.
"This language gives a debtor latitude to give better
treatment to pensions than to GOs," something that would make it
"far more controversial" to creditors, said Melissa Jacoby, a
bankruptcy expert and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The proposal would also require struggling territories to
submit fiscal plans that "provide adequate funding for public
pensions" but reduce "the debt burden to a level that is
sustainable."
Puerto Rico's biggest pensions face a combined funding
shortfall of roughly $43.5 billion, or 96 percent, and are
projected to run out of assets by about 2019.
