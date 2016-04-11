WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday that Congress must still resolve difficult issues in order to reach an agreement on legislation that will help resolve Puerto Rico's debt crisis.

"The question to us is does that restructuring authority work? It has to work or it's not going to be acceptable," Lew said in response to a question during an appearance before a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington.

"We've had a very good working relationship on a bipartisan basis working through many, many technical issues, but there are still a number of very difficult issues that are open that if resolved in the right way will lead to bipartisanship support, but if not resolved in the right way, just won't work, and we are not going to support something that doesn't work," he added.

The U.S. Congress is expected this week to unveil a new bill that would put Puerto Rico's finances under federal oversight and likely provide some legal debt restructuring mechanism to the U.S. territory, which is excluded from U.S. bankruptcy laws. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)