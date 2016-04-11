WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on Monday that Congress must still resolve
difficult issues in order to reach an agreement on legislation
that will help resolve Puerto Rico's debt crisis.
"The question to us is does that restructuring authority
work? It has to work or it's not going to be acceptable," Lew
said in response to a question during an appearance before a
Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington.
"We've had a very good working relationship on a bipartisan
basis working through many, many technical issues, but there are
still a number of very difficult issues that are open that if
resolved in the right way will lead to bipartisanship support,
but if not resolved in the right way, just won't work, and we
are not going to support something that doesn't work," he added.
The U.S. Congress is expected this week to unveil a new bill
that would put Puerto Rico's finances under federal oversight
and likely provide some legal debt restructuring mechanism to
the U.S. territory, which is excluded from U.S. bankruptcy laws.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)