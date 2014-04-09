By Luciana Lopez
| LARES, Puerto Rico, April 9
LARES, Puerto Rico, April 9 Mattress maker Angel
Lopez is both a problem and an opportunity for the Puerto Rican
government.
His one-man business works off the books as part of a vast
underground economy, which doesn't directly pay into the
treasury's coffers and is a major headache for an impoverished
island that is $70 billion in debt.
But Lopez has dreams the island's leadership is eager to
foster. He wants to open a small factory, hire a few people and
register with the town of Lares - as long as the taxes and fees
from going above board don't choke off his business.
The Lopez dilemma is playing out across Puerto Rico, which
is a U.S. territory in the Caribbean. From the western mountain
town of Lares to the capital San Juan, officials are wrestling
with how to bring the underground economy out of the shadows and
onto the tax rolls without creating such an onerous financial
burden that thousands of small and medium businesses can't
survive.
More than a quarter of the island's economy is informal,
some studies say, from large companies evading taxes to
individuals selling items for cash at roadside stands. But
estimates vary widely because the activity can be so hard to
track.
While not new, the problem has become urgent of late. The
government desperately needs to find new revenue to bolster a
budget full of holes and turn around an economy now eight years
in recession. It is scrambling to avoid a painful debt
restructuring some view as almost inevitable.
Last month's $3.5 billion bond sale bought the island some
time, but precious little else, with fundamental worries about
its shrinking economy still unsolved.
"The government here, they want you to pay here, pay City
Hall, pay the Hacienda," said Lopez, referring to the local name
for the island's Treasury department.
The divisions between the government and its people leave
policymakers in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't
position.
"This is the conundrum for the island," said Emily Raimes,
lead analyst on Puerto Rico for Moody's Investors Service.
"Actions that they can take to help their finances may very well
be actions that hurt the economy."
The Puerto Rico Department of the Treasury knows it needs to
jump-start both growth and revenue, said Melba Acosta, the
island's treasury secretary. But how to do both is a balancing
act for policymakers.
"It's the responsibility of the government to make sure that
somebody who wants to establish a business doesn't feel that
it's too burdensome to do so in a legal way," she told Reuters.
Still, many entrepreneurs feel the costs of being legal are
too big a burden, especially when conducting some or all of
their business off the grid is a relative breeze. In fact,
calling it the "underground economy" is a bit misleading when so
much of it operates in plain sight.
Puerto Rico has its share of outright illicit activity, such
as drug trafficking, but the vast majority of the $15 billion a
year or more of informal commerce is simply activity that would
be taxable if the government cracked down on it.
That covers everything from people such as Lopez, who also
sells fruit to tourists, to retail chains that don't send the
sales taxes they collect to the government.
RINGING UP SALES, BUT NOT TAXES
And it's not limited to traditional cash businesses like the
retail trade. Even some professionals will accept cash only, a
practice that makes it easy to hide revenue from tax collectors.
In upscale Condado, a beachfront neighborhood in the capital
San Juan, for instance, it is common to see doctors' offices
with signs declaring cash as the only form of payment.
By its nature, it is difficult to measure the informal
economy's size with tremendous accuracy.
Jose Villamil, a local economist and head of consultancy
Estudios Tecnicos, pegs it at about 27 or 28 percent of the
formal economy of about $70 billion, as measured by its 2012
gross national product, although "that's probably
underestimated."
Indeed, some estimates peg it closer to a third of the
island economy.
By contrast, the informal economy in the continental United
States is estimated to account for about 19 percent of all
activity, according to Prof. Richard Cebula of Jacksonville
University.
In 2006 the government instituted a sales tax in a bid to
capture some of those informal dollars. Everybody spends, the
thinking went, even people who are paid off the books and never
declare their income. They still buy clothes, food, gasoline,
and eat at restaurants.
But local economist Gustavo Vélez says the government only
gets about 56 cents of every dollar it's due from that tax,
known as IVU in its Spanish acronym, based on his analysis of
the tax capture rate.
The government disputes that number but acknowledges that
stores from big to little evade the tax. Earlier this year the
owners of two local stores were charged with tax evasion for
collecting more than $1 million of tax since 2009 but not
forwarding it to the Treasury, according to the government.
In other cases, shops simply do not collect the tax at all,
keeping all their sales off the books entirely.
If Puerto Rico got the IVU capture rate up to 75 percent,
the government could see another $391 million a year, Vélez
said, based on a total IVU intake of about $1.2 billion last
year.
JUNK RATINGS SPARK FEARS
Puerto Rico certainly does need the money.
All three major credit rating agencies slashed the island's
public debt to junk status earlier this year, a move that will
make borrowing more expensive.
Many residents, especially the young and educated, have fled
for the U.S. mainland, leaving behind an aging population with
an overall poverty rate of nearly 45 percent. The island's
unemployment rate is 15 percent.
The administration of Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla, in
office since early last year, has scrambled to get the economy
humming and finances under control. Padilla has raised taxes,
pledged to end years of operating deficits and overhauled
retirement programs, despite union protests.
"Everything that we've been passing through the legislature
has been hitting directly the underground economy," said Rep.
Rafael "Tatito" Hernández Montañez, who has recently sponsored
bills to make it easier for the government to track businesses
and figure out who is and isn't paying the required fees.
The government is also pushing to enforce the laws already
on its books.
The Treasury is hiring about 200 more tax specialists. Some
of those will be checking on the books of businesses across the
island, but some will be mystery shopping - making purchases at
specially selected stores without identifying themselves to
check for violators.
Sales tax evaders could get slapped with a maximum $20,000
fine.
But $20,000 for a small business could mean a hefty chunk of
revenues. That means a delicate balance for the government:
Changing attitudes so that more businesses register and pay
their taxes and fees, while not piling so many bills onto small
businesses that they collapse.
That is why the government is building exemptions into some
laws for small businesses, said Rep. Montañez.
It is simply fairer for everyone, he said. For now, "the
people who pay taxes pay double, because they pay for themselves
and for those who don't pay."
A fifth of the sample in a 2008 study from the Center for a
New Economy, a Puerto Rican think tank, did some informal work,
even if they had a regular job.
Even Angel Lopez, with his dream of a small mattress
factory, is not sure just how above board he's prepared to be.
If he brings his dream to fruition, he might enter his
business onto the rolls as a mattress repair shop instead of a
production facility making foam mattresses from scratch. That
way he says he won't have to pay as much to the government.
(Additional reporting by Reuters staff in Puerto Rico; Editing
by Dan Burns, Ross Colvin and Martin Howell)