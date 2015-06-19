NEW YORK, June 19 Puerto Rico said on Friday its unemployment rate for May was 12.4 percent, lower than 13.6 percent a year ago and the lowest recorded for that month since 2008.

However, the unemployment rate was higher than the 12.2 percent recorded in April 2015.

