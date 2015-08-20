Aug 20 Puerto Rico's faltering economy and dire
fiscal situation pose a threat to its universities, including
the University of Puerto Rico, whose rating was already
downgraded in June, according to Standard & Poor's.
Higher education institutions on the island may struggle in
the year ahead, the ratings agency said in a report issued on
Thursday, as the U.S. commonwealth negotiates with creditors
over ways to reduce its debt load and the government's finances
continue to be constrained.
Puerto Rico is working to restructure $72 billion in debt.
Many Puerto Ricans are leaving the island, whose economy has
been at or near recession for almost a decade, for the mainland
U.S.
S&P downgraded the University of Puerto Rico, the largest on
the island, in June to 'CCC-' because of its significant
dependence on revenue from the government. A delay or reduction
in appropriations could have a serious effect on the university,
according to S&P.
The ratings agency also downgraded University of the Sacred
Heart, a private institution, this month to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
because of decreases in enrollment and the island's economy.
"Declining enrollment could jeopardize tuition revenue if
the number of students decreases sharply," according to S&P. "In
turn, if management teams are not able to cut expenses to match
enrollment levels, operating performance could suffer."
Private institutions are vulnerable to the island's economy,
making the universities and colleges less affordable and
creating enrollment pressure, according to the ratings agency.
There are also fewer high school students graduating in Puerto
Rico in recent years, S&P said.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)