By Jessica DiNapoli
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Friday lowered the credit rating on the University
of Puerto Rico's existing revenue bonds one notch deeper into
junk, days after the U.S. commonwealth released a sweeping
report proposing spending cuts, including a reduction in
subsidies at the university.
Puerto Rico's tax-backed debt was also downgraded by S&P
after the island's fiscal and economic growth plan was released.
The plan recommended a voluntary exchange offer and said Puerto
Rico's "available resources may be insufficient to service all
principal and interest on debt that has a constitutional
priority."
The University of Puerto Rico's rating has moved together
with the commonwealth's because it relies on money from the
government, according to S&P.
"Although appropriations are not pledged to the bonds, they
make up the largest portion of revenues available for
operations," according to S&P. "Any delay or reduction in
appropriations could have a serious effect on the university's
operations."
Both the island's tax-backed debt and the University of
Puerto Rico were downgraded to CC from CCC- by S&P. According to
S&P, it rates debt CC when it expects default to "be a virtual
certainty, regardless of the anticipated time to default."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Dan Grebler)