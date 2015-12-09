NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss said on Wednesday that there is no quick return to markets for Puerto Rico, but the aim is for the island to return to traditional bond market levels of financing.

Weiss, in a speech webcast from the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C., said the island's next interest payment on constitutionally backed, general obligation debt is at risk, and payment of $7 billion in other debts is on a path to likely default.

Weiss said that Puerto Rico's crisis "is already upon us" as he argued for the island to have access to a federally legislated restructuring regime.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)