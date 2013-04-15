NEW YORK, April 15 Columbia University announced on Monday the winners of the 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S. journalism and the arts. Following are the winners in each category:

JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE - Sun Sentinel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING - Denver Post staff JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - David Barstow and Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab of The New York Times JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING - The New York Times staff JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING - Brad Schrade, Jeremy Olson and Glenn Howatt of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING - Lisa Song, Elizabeth McGowan and David Hasemyer of InsideClimate News, Brooklyn, New York JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING - David Barboza of The New York Times JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING - John Branch of The New York Times JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY - Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal JOURNALISM: CRITICISM - Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING - Tim Nickens and Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Florida JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING - Steve Sack of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - Rodrigo Abd, Manu Brabo, Narciso Contreras, Khalil Hamra and Muhammed Muheisen of the Associated Press JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - Javier Manzano, freelance photographer, Agence France-Presse LETTERS: FICTION - "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson (Random House) LETTERS: DRAMA - "Disgraced" by Ayad Akhtar LETTERS: HISTORY - "Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the Making of America's Vietnam" by Fredrik Logevall (Random House) LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY - "The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo" by Tom Reiss (Crown) LETTERS: POETRY - "Stag's Leap" by Sharon Olds (Alfred A. Knopf) LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION - "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America" by Gilbert King (Harper) MUSIC - "Partita for 8 Voices" by Caroline Shaw (New Amsterdam Records) (Compiled by Ellen Wulfhorst. Editing by Andre Grenon)