By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, April 15 The Sun Sentinel of Fort
Lauderdale, Florida, won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for
Public Service on Monday for its investigation of off-duty
police officers who were endangering the lives of citizens, the
Pulitzer board said.
The newspaper's investigation of off-duty police officers
"who recklessly speed and endanger the lives of citizens" led to
disciplinary action "to curtail a deadly hazard," the board
said.
The 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes were awarded by Columbia
University. The most prestigious prizes in U.S. journalism, the
awards can bring badly needed attention to newspapers and
websites competing for readers in a fragmented media industry,
where many are suffering from budget constraints.
Reporters at InsideClimate News, an online site in Brooklyn,
New York, won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for
their "rigorous" reports on the flawed regulation of the
nation's oil pipelines, the Pulitzer board said.
The site's reporting by Lisa Song, Elizabeth McGowan and
David Hasemyer focused on potential ecological dangers posed by
diluted bitumen, a controversial form of oil, the board said.
"It's great to be recognized for the great work that our
reporters did," said David Sassoon, publisher and founder of
InsideClimate News, after the prize was announced.
"As much as it's a vote for us, it's also a bigger
statement. Environmental journalism has been shrinking in
newsrooms across the country and we've been filling the gap as
best we could."
The Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting went to David
Barboza of The New York Times for his exposure of corruption at
high levels of the Chinese government, including secret wealth
owned by relatives of the prime minister, it said, noting his
reporting was accomplished "in the face of heavy pressure" from
Chinese officials.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying repeated
her government's condemnation of the story.
"Our stance and attitude on this issue is very clear. We
believe the relevant New York Times report had ulterior
motives," she told reporters in Beijing, without elaborating.
Two reporters for The New York Times, David Barstow and
Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab, won the Pulitzer Prize for
investigative reporting for their reports on how Wal-Mart used
widespread bribery to dominate the market in Mexico. Their
reporting resulted in changes in company practices, it said.
The staff of The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for
Explanatory Journalism for its coverage of business practices by
Apple and other technology companies that "illustrates the
darker side of a changing global economy for workers and
consumers," it said.
John Branch of The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for
Feature Writing for his "evocative narrative" about skiers
killed in an avalanche, it said.
Overall, The New York Times won four of the coveted prizes,
the board said.
The Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting went to the
Denver Post for its coverage of the deadly mass shooting at a
movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, it said. The board noted that
the Denver newspaper used "journalistic tools, from Twitter and
Facebook to video and written reports" to tell the story.
The Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting went to Brad Schrade,
Jeremy Olson and Glenn Howatt of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis
for their reporting on a spike in infant deaths at poorly
regulated day-care homes that resulted in legislative action, it
said.
The Pulitzer Prize for Commentary went to Bret Stephens of
The Wall Street Journal for his columns on U.S. foreign policy
and domestic politics, and the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism went
to Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post for his "eloquent and
passionate" essays on art and social forces.
The Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing went to Tim Nickens
and Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times of St. Petersburg,
Florida for work that helped reverse a decision to end
fluoridation of the local water supply.
The Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning went to Steve
Sack of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
For photography, the prize for Breaking News went to Rodrigo
Abd, Manu Brabo, Narciso Contreras, Khalil Hamra and Muhammed
Muheisen of the Associated Press for their coverage of the civil
war in Syria.
The Feature Photography prize went to Javier Manzano, a
freelance photographer for Agence France-Presse for his picture
of Syrian rebel soldiers.
Among the prizes for arts and letters, winning for Fiction
was "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson. The board called
it "an exquisitely crafted novel that carries the reader on an
adventuresome journey into the depths of totalitarian North
Korea and into the most intimate spaces of the human heart."
The Pulitzer Prize for Drama went to "Disgraced," by Ayad
Akhtar, a play about a successful corporate lawyer coming to
terms with his Pakistani Muslim heritage.
The prize for History went to "Embers of War: The Fall of an
Empire and the Making of America's Vietnam," by Fredrik
Logevall, published by Random House, and the prize for Biography
went to "The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the
Real Count of Monte Cristo," by Tom Reiss, published by Crown.
The prize for Poetry went to "Stag's Leap" by Sharon Olds,
published by Alfred A. Knopf, and the prize for general
nonfiction went to "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the
Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America," by Gilbert King,
published by Harper.
The Pulitzer Prize for Music was awarded to Caroline Shaw
for "Partita for 8 Voices," which the board called "a highly
polished and inventive a cappella work uniquely embracing
speech, whispers, sighs, murmurs, wordless melodies and novel
vocal effects."
The winners were selected from more than 2,500 entries, the
board said.