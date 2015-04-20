NEW YORK, April 20 The Post and Courier newspaper of Charleston, South Carolina on Monday won the prestigious Pulitzer prize for Public Service for "Till Death Do Us Part," its series on domestic violence against women.

The New York Times won Pulitzers in international reporting and feature photography for its West Africa Ebola coverage, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was awarded the Pulitzer prize in photography for its coverage of the Ferguson, Missouri riots.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)