WASHINGTON Aug 12 The Obama administration is
concerned that a dangerous regional arm of al Qaeda is trying
to produce the deadly poison ricin to use in attacks against
the United States, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Citing unnamed intelligence officials and classified
intelligence reports, the newspaper said al Qaeda's affiliate
in Yemen has been trying to acquire large quantities of castor
beans, used to produce ricin.
It said the apparent intent was to pack the poison around
small explosives that could be exploded to disperse the ricin,
a white powdery substance so deadly that a speck can kill if
inhaled or taken into the bloodstream.
The Times said the apparent intent was to detonate the
explosives in enclosed spaces like a shopping mall or airport.
President Barack Obama and top security aides were briefed
about the threat last year, the report said, and have received
updates since then but added that senior American officials
said there was no indication an attack was imminent.
The Times noted that there were limits on ricin's utility
as a weapon because it loses its potency in dry, sunny
conditions -- like those in Yemen -- and is not easily absorbed
through the skin like some other nerve agents.
Senior administration officials said ricin was among the
threats being tracked by a secret government task force created
after printer cartridges packed with powerful explosives were
found in cargo bound for Chicago in October 2010, according to
the Times report.
It said the task force was working with Saudi officials and
with the remnants of Yemen's intelligence agencies to counter
the threat. It said regional al Qaeda affiliates, especially al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, were seen as a menace to the
United States and U.S. interests abroad.
The virtual collapse of Yemen's government has enabled al
Qaeda to widen its control in the country and strengthen its
operational ties with al Shabab, the Islamic militancy in
Somalia, the Times said.
