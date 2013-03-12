(Recasts to add reaction at tennis tournament near quake's
epicenter)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 11 A magnitude 4.7 earthquake
struck deep beneath a mountain range in Southern California on
Monday, jangling the nerves of tennis stars competing in the
nearby desert town of Indian Wells and rattling urban areas as
far away as Los Angeles, but no damage or injuries were
reported.
Automated sensors initially reported the quake as a flurry
of three tremors in rapid succession at magnitudes of 5.1 or
higher, but seismic strength was quickly downgraded to between
4.6 and 4.7 before scientists determined that only a single
quake of that size had actually occurred.
Susan Hough, a seismologist for the U.S. Geological Survey
in Pasadena, said the agency's real-time quake-reporting system
was "confused" by a 2.3 magnitude foreshock that preceded the
main jolt by 16 seconds, and a 3.2 aftershock less than a minute
later.
The main quake, which hit shortly before 10 a.m. local time
about 22 miles (35 km) south of the resort town of Palm Springs,
ended up being followed by about 100 very small aftershocks, she
said.
The principal tremor occurred about 6 to 8 miles (12 to 14
km) beneath the San Jacinto Mountains, a granite range towering
over California's southern desert, on a branch of an active
fault line named for the mountain, Hough said.
Quakes of similar size typically generate too little ground
motion to cause any property damage.
"If you were sitting right on top of a 4.7, it might have
knocked some things off the wall," she told Reuters, but
centered in the mountains as it was, "we'd expect little or no
damage." None was reported, she said.
But the quake proved a distraction for some of the tennis
players competing at the BNP Paribas Open in the nearby desert
community of Indian Wells.
"We just had an earthquake!!!," Russian pro Maria Kirilenko
exclaimed in a Twitter message from the elite ATP Masters 1000
event. "Suddenly everything start moving, I was holding the
walls in my room not to fall! OMG"
Two-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain later told reporters
he was startled by the tremor, the first he had ever
experienced.
"I was very scared," Nadal said, smiling. "I was on the
massage table preparing for my warm-up. I think the massage
table moves even more."
"I finish the earthquake, and my legs were like this," he
grinned, wobbling his legs.
Light rattling or rumbling was reported felt about 60 miles
(97 km) to the south in San Diego and about 100 miles (161 km)
to the northwest in Los Angeles, where some high-rise buildings
swayed slightly.
Hough said the state of California overall averages about
eight magnitude 5.0 earthquakes a year over the long term.
(Additional reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Dan Whitcomb,
Cynthia Johnston and Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang and
Eric Walsh)