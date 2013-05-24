May 23 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in Northern California on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was located 2 miles (3 km) north-northeast of the town of Canyondam, the USGS said.

Initial reports said the quake was magnitude 5.9.

A 5.7 magnitude quake is considered moderate, but has the potential to cause considerable damage.

