UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 23 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck in Northern California on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the quake was located 2 miles (3 km) north-northeast of the town of Canyondam, the USGS said.
Initial reports said the quake was magnitude 5.9.
A 5.7 magnitude quake is considered moderate, but has the potential to cause considerable damage.
(Writing by the Americas Desk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts