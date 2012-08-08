(Corrects time of first quake to just after 11:20 p.m. in 3rd
paragraph)
LOS ANGELES Aug 8 A magnitude 4.5 earthquake
struck near the Southern California town of Yorba Linda for the
second time in just over 10 hours on Wednesday, rattling the Los
Angeles area, but no damage or injuries were immediately
reported.
The latest quake was recorded shortly after 9:30 a.m. (12:30
p.m. EDT) 2 miles (3 km) northeast of Yorba Linda, an affluent
Orange County community southeast of Los Angeles that was the
birthplace of the late former President Richard Nixon and houses
his presidential library and museum.
It was centered about 5.5 miles (9 km) beneath the surface.
The earlier temblor occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday in
about the same area at about the same depth, and was followed by
more than a dozen smaller aftershocks overnight, according to
the U.S. Geological Survey.
The two 4.5-magnitude quakes were both felt as far away as
downtown Los Angeles, about 35 miles (56 km) away, where
rattling and rumbling was felt for several seconds at a time.
Earthquakes measured at 4.5, capable of causing light to
moderate damage close by, are considered fairly modest seismic
disturbances and are relatively common in Southern California.
