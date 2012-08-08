(Adds details from USGS seismologist; Yorba Linda official;
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Aug 8 A pair of moderate
earthquakes, both registering a magnitude 4.5, struck the
Southern California town of Yorba Linda on Tuesday night and
Wednesday, rattling the region twice within 10 hours, but no
damage or injuries were reported.
The latest quake was recorded shortly after 9:30 a.m. (12:30
p.m. EDT) 2 miles (3 km) northeast of Yorba Linda, an affluent
Orange County community southeast of Los Angeles that was the
birthplace of the late former President Richard Nixon and houses
his presidential library and museum.
It was centered about 5.5 miles (9 km) beneath the surface.
The earlier temblor occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday in
about the same area at roughly the same depth, and was followed
by more than a dozen smaller aftershocks overnight, according to
the U.S. Geological Survey.
Seismologists at USGS and the California Institute of
Technology in Pasadena said the twin quakes, called "doublets,"
occurred near the so-called Whittier fault, one of the larger
underground fissures running through Southern California.
But they said the precise origin of the quakes could not
immediately be determined because neither was strong enough to
create a rupture at the surface.
In Yorba Linda, a town of about 66,000 near the epicenter,
city spokesman Mark Aalders said the first quake produced more
of an initial jolt, "but today it seemed to linger longer."
He said there were no reports of damage or emergency calls
related to seismic activity.
Earthquakes measured at 4.5 typically generate too little
ground motion to cause property damage, and quakes of all sizes
tend to occur in clusters, experts said.
"I don't think it's particularly unusual," Caltech
seismologist Kate Hutton told Reuters. "It's part of Southern
California's normal earthquake activity."
