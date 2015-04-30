WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States and Canada are expected to present a cross-border plan on Friday to make oil train deliveries safer.

For a link to U.S. enforcement actions concerning oil trains, click here: tinyurl.com/pzo42ra

Below is a list of major oil train concerns, past efforts to fix the problem and final measures expected to be announced on Friday.

TANK CAR DESIGN

- Most existing tankers have 7/16th-inch steel frames

- Future models are expected to require 9/16th-inch frames plus an additional protective jacket

- New models will also have hardened fittings and other safety features

- Click here for details of Canadian tank car design plans:

tinyurl.com/oua8kvr

PHASE OUT OF OLDER TANKERS

- The retirement plan for existing tankers is not yet known

- March 11, Canada Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said some existing tankers should be allowed to stay in service through 2025

- March 24, oil industry executives asked the White House

to endorse a retirement schedule longer than a decade

- April 3, the National Transportation Safety Board suggested a five-year plan for retiring older tank cars

CONTROLLING CRUDE OIL VOLATILITY

- Federal regulators are not expected to curb volatility of crude oil train cargo

- April 1, North Dakota limits vapor pressure for oil train crude to 13.7 pounds per square inch

- February 2014, three oil companies were fined $93,000 for wrongly classifying their cargo

- Besides those sanctions, federal officials have not mandated controls on volatility

- A U.S. Energy Department study of volatility is at least many months from completion

ADVANCED BRAKES

- It is not yet known whether the safety plan will require the adoption of advanced braking systems

- March 6, U.S. rail industry leaders lobby White House to drop any mandate for electronically controlled pneumatic

brakes

- March 19, Transport Canada says it wants ECP braking adopted, but setting a near-term deadline is not practical

SPEED RESTRICTIONS

- The Friday announcement is likely to turn voluntary speed restrictions into binding mandates

- Feb. 21, 2014, Association of American Railroads agrees to limit oil train speeds to 50 miles per hour across the network

- Speeds were also limited to 40 through high threat, populated areas for oil trains

- April 17, the 40 mph limit was extended to all large shipments of any flammable liquid in populated areas. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ted Botha)