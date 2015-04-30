UPDATE 1-Oil prices fall on record U.S. crude stocks, rising production
WASHINGTON, April 30 The United States and Canada are expected to present a cross-border plan on Friday to make oil train deliveries safer.
For a link to U.S. enforcement actions concerning oil trains, click here: tinyurl.com/pzo42ra
Below is a list of major oil train concerns, past efforts to fix the problem and final measures expected to be announced on Friday.
TANK CAR DESIGN
- Most existing tankers have 7/16th-inch steel frames
- Future models are expected to require 9/16th-inch frames plus an additional protective jacket
- New models will also have hardened fittings and other safety features
- Click here for details of Canadian tank car design plans:
PHASE OUT OF OLDER TANKERS
- The retirement plan for existing tankers is not yet known
- March 11, Canada Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said some existing tankers should be allowed to stay in service through 2025
- March 24, oil industry executives asked the White House
to endorse a retirement schedule longer than a decade
- April 3, the National Transportation Safety Board suggested a five-year plan for retiring older tank cars
CONTROLLING CRUDE OIL VOLATILITY
- Federal regulators are not expected to curb volatility of crude oil train cargo
- April 1, North Dakota limits vapor pressure for oil train crude to 13.7 pounds per square inch
- February 2014, three oil companies were fined $93,000 for wrongly classifying their cargo
- Besides those sanctions, federal officials have not mandated controls on volatility
- A U.S. Energy Department study of volatility is at least many months from completion
ADVANCED BRAKES
- It is not yet known whether the safety plan will require the adoption of advanced braking systems
- March 6, U.S. rail industry leaders lobby White House to drop any mandate for electronically controlled pneumatic
brakes
- March 19, Transport Canada says it wants ECP braking adopted, but setting a near-term deadline is not practical
SPEED RESTRICTIONS
- The Friday announcement is likely to turn voluntary speed restrictions into binding mandates
- Feb. 21, 2014, Association of American Railroads agrees to limit oil train speeds to 50 miles per hour across the network
- Speeds were also limited to 40 through high threat, populated areas for oil trains
- April 17, the 40 mph limit was extended to all large shipments of any flammable liquid in populated areas. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ted Botha)
