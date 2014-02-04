UPDATE 1-Japan PM Abe seeks Saudi support for Aramco listing in Tokyo
* King Salman says would look into Abe's request - Japan spokesman
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Three companies operating in North Dakota's Bakken energy patch were on Tuesday were fined $93,000 for wrongly classifying crude oil being hauled from the field to tank car trains.
The Department of Transportation said Hess Corp, Marathon Oil Corp and Whiting Oil and Gas Corp were cited for wrongly classifying cargo tanks that were delivering crude to rail facilities from the field.
A number of fiery derailments of crude oil in recent months prompted an official spot check of cargo and many mislabeled samples were found, the DOT said in a statement.
"The fines we are proposing today should send a message to everyone involved in the shipment of crude oil: You must test and classify this material properly," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
* King Salman says would look into Abe's request - Japan spokesman
BRUSSELS, March 13 German engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa have won unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union to create the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, the EU's competition regulator said on Monday.
JUBA, March 13 South Sudanese rebels have kidnapped eight locals working for a U.S. charity and are demanding aid deliveries as ransom, a military spokesman said on Monday, as food in the famine-hit nation looks increasingly likely to become a weapon of war.