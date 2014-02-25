Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
WASHINGTON Feb 25 Companies moving crude oil by rail must test the volatility of fuel out of North Dakota's Bakken oilfields before it is moved onto the tracks, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
The department said in a statement it "issued an Emergency Order requiring all shippers to test product from the Bakken region to ensure the proper classification of crude oil before it is transported by rail."
The moves are meant to step up oversight after several recent fiery derailments of oil moved by rail out of North Dakota's Bakken energy patch. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.