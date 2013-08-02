SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 Two unions representing Bay Area Rapid Transit employees have warned the public that commuter rail workers may go on strike for the second time this summer, starting on Monday, unless a contract settlement is reached.

A four-day walkout that left 400,000 San Fransciso-area commuters without rail service - the first BART strike since 1997 - was called off on July 5, after management and labor agreed to extend negotiations for another 30 days.

The latest 72-hour strike notice was issued Thursday night by the unions, who say they are at loggerheads with management over wages, benefits and safety issues. Contract negotiations were expected to continue through the weekend.

"Riders deserve to know the truth - BART management is forcing us to strike," George Popyack, chief negotiator for one of the unions, said in a prepared statement. "They are the ones leaving you stranded. We will continue to do everything we can to avoid a strike and come to an agreement before Sunday night, but riders should be prepared."

BART spokesman Rick Rice told Reuters: "We're still working very hard to reach an agreement that's fair for our employees, our riders and the taxpayers."

Rice said BART management was willing to again extend talks indefinitely for as long as it takes, in the event an agreement cannot be reached by Sunday night.

He said unions were insisting on pay increases exceeding 20 percent, with no changes to healthcare and only a small contribution to their pension plans. But "the future of the (BART) system depends on a more reasonable contract," he added.

Rice said management's offer provides a smaller raise "for every worker in each year of the contract."

Last month's strike forced BART riders to work from home, drive, carpool or crowd onto a limited number of buses and ferries for prolonged, frustrating commutes.

Traffic-choked highways, particularly across the Bay Bridge linking San Francisco to East Bay communities, left some in the generally labor friendly area angry with the strikers.

A diverse crowd of workers and union supporters, carrying American flags and signs saying "Bargaining for a Safer BART" and "Keep BART running," demonstrated in Oakland on Thursday night.

Ray Fields, a BART worker who earns $24 an hour cleaning train cars, attended the rally. His main concern had to do with poor lighting in tunnels and along tracks, he said.

"We really want to address the safety issues," he said. "As far as wages and benefits, we just want something fair. We don't want to inconvenience the Bay Area. We want to work."

The Bay Area Council Economic Institute estimated July's strike cost the San Francisco Bay Area $73 million a day in lost worker productivity. (Editing by Steve Gorman and Gunna Dickson)