SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Labor negotiators for San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit System on Tuesday reached a tentative deal with a union honoring the strike that has halted commuter trains there for two days, a spokesman for the agency said.

Rick Rice, a BART spokesman, said two larger unions remain on strike but were still at the bargaining table on Tuesday in a bid to end the labor action by about 2,400 of its employees. BART serves 400,000 riders daily. (Reporting and writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Gorman)