July 5 Commuter rail service will resume temporarily in the San Francisco area on Friday after an accord was reached between striking workers and Bay Area Rapid Transit, the company said.

Thousands of commuters have endured traffic gridlock since rail workers struck on Monday after acrimonious talks on pay and benefits broke down.

BART and its unions reached an agreement late on Thursday to extend the current contracts for 30 days, BART said in a statement. Trains will be running by 3 p.m. on Friday.

"Despite lots of hard work, BART and its unions have failed to come to an agreement on contract issues that matter to all of us today and into the future. We still have a wide gap of disagreements to bridge over the next 30 days," General Manager Grace Crunican said in the statement.

BART unions representing 2,400 workers are seeking significant pay raises, while management has demanded increased pension and healthcare contributions. Union negotiators say safety protocols have also been an issue.

BART carries about 400,000 riders a day. The Bay Area Council Economic Institute estimated that the strike was costing the San Francisco Bay Area $73 million a day in lost worker productivity.

