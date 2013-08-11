UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 A judge on Sunday issued an injunction blocking a threatened San Francisco-area rail worker strike that could have disabled a critical part of the region's transportation system serving 400,000 daily passengers.
The ruling by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow to bar Bay Area Rapid Transit District workers from striking takes effect immediately and remains in place through Oct. 10, 2013, if BART management and the unions have not reached an agreement.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders