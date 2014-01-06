WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Senator Charles Schumer
on Monday will renew a call on federal authorities for a plan to
retrofit or phase out certain older models of tank cars involved
in a series of hazardous material spills during derailments.
The New York Democrat will say that incidents involving the
older DOT-111 tank cars require a corresponding increase in
safety measures, according to a release from his office.
Schumer will call on the U.S. Department of Transportation
to finish a rulemaking process that will impose requirements on
freight rail carriers to phase out or retrofit the cars to avoid
potential explosions, oil spills or other dangerous
occurrences.
Schumer made similar demands last summer after the deadly
derailment and explosion of a tanker train in Lac-Megantic,
Quebec, which killed 47 people.
In the latest incident involving DOT-111 cars, a 106-car
BNSF crude train crashed into a grain train in North Dakota on
Dec. 30. The resulting fire sent flames shooting more than 100
feet into the air and burned for more than 24 hours.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)