* Workers allegedly claimed disability to boost pensions
* Disabled workers seen golfing, biking, prosecutors say
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
charged 11 people in connection with an alleged $1 billion
fraud involving hundreds of railroad workers filing false
disability claims.
In some cases workers claimed they were unable to work even
while they played golf, shoveled snow or rode bikes, the
complaint says.
Former Long Island Railroad workers, doctors and a federal
railroad agency employee are accused of participating in the
scheme in which employees filed disability claims shortly
before they retired. The move allowed them to get disability
pay on top of their retirement pension, prosecutors said.
In filing the claims, the railway workers allegedly paid
between $800 and $1,200 to hire one of several disability
doctors.
Those doctors would then conduct unnecessary tests and
concoct a medical issue that would allow the workers to go on
disability, prosecutors said.
Two have been charged and a third doctor has died.
The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said the scheme
cost the Railroad Retirement Board more than $1 billion. The
investigation developed after a series of reports by The New
York Times starting in 2008.
The Times said that almost every longtime LIRR employee was
receiving disability payments, resulting in a disability rate
sharply higher than other railroads.
In many cases, workers were far healthier than those claims
would indicate, according to prosecutors.
One defendant, a former engineering manager, receives about
$105,000 a year in pension and disability pay, based on "severe
pain when gripping and using simple hand tools and pain in his
knees, shoulder and back from bending or crouching," the
complaint says.
An investigation found, however, that he plays tennis
several times a week and golfs regularly in his retirement.
Another defendant was seen shoveling heavy snow and walking
with a baby stroller for 40 minutes, despite a disability claim
in which she claimed to be unable to stand for more than five
minutes without leg pain. She is paid at least $108,000 a year
by the railroad authority, prosecutors said.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet
Bharara was expected to announce the mail fraud and conspiracy
to commit health care fraud charges later on Thursday.
