* Workers allegedly claimed disability to boost pensions
* Disabled workers seen golfing, biking, prosecutors say
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. prosecutors charged 11
people on Thursday in connection with an alleged $1 billion
fraud involving hundreds of railroad workers filing false
disability claims.
In some cases, workers claimed they were unable to work
even while they played golf, shoveled snow or rode bikes, the
criminal complaint said.
Former Long Island Railroad workers, doctors and a federal
railroad agency employee are accused of participating in the
alleged scheme in which employees filed disability claims
shortly before they retired. The move allowed them to get
disability pay on top of their retirement pensions, prosecutors
said.
In filing the claims, the railway workers allegedly paid
between $800 and $1,200 to hire one of several disability
doctors.
Those doctors would then conduct unnecessary tests and
concoct a medical issue that would allow the workers to go on
disability, prosecutors said.
Two have been charged and a third doctor has died.
The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said the scheme,
starting in 1998, had potentially cost the Railroad Retirement
Board more than $1 billion. The investigation developed after a
series of reports by The New York Times starting in 2008.
The Times said almost every longtime LIRR employee was
receiving disability payments, resulting in a disability rate
sharply higher than for other railroads.
In many cases, workers were far healthier than those claims
would indicate, according to prosecutors.
One defendant, a former engineering manager, receives
about $105,000 a year in pension and disability pay, based on
"severe pain when gripping and using simple hand tools and pain
in his knees, shoulder and back from bending or crouching," the
complaint said.
An investigation found, however, he played tennis several
times a week and golfed regularly in his retirement.
'NOT A FEEDING TROUGH'
Another defendant was seen shoveling heavy snow and walking
with a baby stroller for 40 minutes, despite a disability claim
in which she claimed to be unable to stand for more than five
minutes without leg pain. She is paid at least $108,000 a year
by the railroad authority, prosecutors said.
"Benefit programs ... were designed to be a safety net for
the truly disabled, not a feeding trough for the truly
dishonest," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told
reporters on Thursday.
The eleven charged on Thursday included two doctors and
their office manager who prosecutors say helped retirees create
false medical conditions in exchange for cash payments ranging
between $800 and $1,200.
Prosecutors said the seven retirees named in the complaint
were among hundreds of others who profited from the scheme.
All the accused face a 20-year maximum prison term if
convicted of conspiracy to commit healthcare and mail fraud
charges.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Basil Katz; Editing by Xavier
Briand)