By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, July 14 Talks to avert a Long Island
Rail Road strike broke down on Monday and the unions
representing workers at the country's largest commuter railroad
said they were proceeding with plans to strike on Sunday.
"No further negotiations are scheduled," union negotiator
Anthony Simon said in a statement after announcing that talks
with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had collapsed.
A "big gulf" between management and the unions representing
5,400 workers scuttled the talks, MTA Chairman Thomas
Prendergast told a news conference.
"We've done the giving. They've done the taking,"
Prendergast said, adding management adjusted its offer three
times and could not move further without draining money for
capital improvements and triggering fare hikes.
A strike would leave some 300,000 daily commuters from New
York's suburbs on Long Island scrambling for alternative
transportation.
Although the strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday,
service could begin winding down on Saturday, MTA spokesman Adam
Lisberg said.
Those dates coincide with a planned 10-day vacation to Italy
by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is scheduled to leave on
Friday for the longest personal trip by a sitting New York mayor
in more than two decades. He told a news conference the impact
of a possible strike would be blunted by the summer vacation
season.
"We benefit from the fact it's July and the amount of travel
is reduced in July," de Blasio said. He would not commit to
cutting short his trip abroad.
The MTA had offered a 17 percent wage increase over seven
years and would require future employees to pay higher
contributions for medical insurance and pensions.
In the last proposal made public by the coalition of eight
unions representing LIRR staff, workers asked for a wage hike of
17 percent over six years without such concessions from future
employees.
Calling LIRR workers the "highest-paid labor force" of U.S.
commuter railroads, with an excellent pension plan, Prendergast
blamed the unions for being intransigent.
"Until they're ready to move, there's no reason to have
negotiations," Prendergast said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Susan Heavey and Peter Cooney)