NEW YORK, July 16 The New York Metropolitan Transit Authority on Wednesday asked Long Island Rail Road unions to resume talks four days ahead of a threatened strike that would cripple the nation's largest commuter railway.

"We have asked the LIRR unions to resume negotiations immediately," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement.

"A strike would disrupt families and business across the New York metropolitan region, and the only way to prevent a strike is for both sides to negotiate a fair and reasonable settlement at the bargaining table," the statement said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)