NEW YORK, July 16 The New York Metropolitan
Transit Authority on Wednesday asked Long Island Rail Road
unions to resume talks four days ahead of a threatened strike
that would cripple the nation's largest commuter railway.
"We have asked the LIRR unions to resume negotiations
immediately," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in
a statement.
"A strike would disrupt families and business across the New
York metropolitan region, and the only way to prevent a strike
is for both sides to negotiate a fair and reasonable settlement
at the bargaining table," the statement said.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)