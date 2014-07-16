NEW YORK, July 16 The New York Metropolitan
Transit Authority and unions representing 5,400 workers on the
Long Island Rail Road said on Wednesday they would resume talks
four days before a threatened strike that would cripple the
nation's largest commuter railway.
"We're definitely back to the table today," said United
Transportation Union spokeswoman Maryann Bartolozzi.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier on
Wednesday urged the union to return to the bargaining table
after talks broke down on Monday ahead of a strike that could
begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)