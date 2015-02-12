WASHINGTON/OTTAWA Feb 12 The U.S.
Transportation Department has recommended crude oil trains be
reinforced and advanced braking systems installed to prevent
future accidents from becoming fiery disasters, according to
sources familiar with the plan.
The proposal, which now faces a White House review,
envisions safety improvements that public advocates endorse but
oil and rail leaders have said would mean high costs for modest
safety gains.
The plan would require adding an extra 1/8th inch of steel
to most existing oil train tank shells, while new models would
have the thicker hull installed on the factory floor.
Future tank cars would also be fitted with electronically
controlled pneumatic brakes, or ECB, which would trigger all
axles simultaneously rather than one at a time in current
design.
It would take at least $3 billion over the next 20 years to
enact the plan, according to a government estimate, but oil and
rail leaders see much higher costs they say would needlessly
hinder a sector that has helped push a national energy
renaissance.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker in Washington and David Ljunggren
in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)