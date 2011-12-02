* Major freight railroads reach deal with two unions
* Last union agrees to extend deadline until Feb
* Railroads had faced Dec 6 deadline in negotiations
* Congress was concerned, proposed ways to avert strike
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 Major U.S. freight railroads
said on Thursday they had dodged the imminent threat of a
national rail strike by reaching tentative contract agreements
with two big unions.
A third union -- the last of 13 unions without a deal --
said it would extend the deadline for an agreement by two
months.
The breakthrough followed proposals in Congress earlier in
the day aimed at supporting White House efforts to avoid a
major transportation disruption at the height of the holiday
shipping season. The work stoppage involving close to 50,000
workers could have begun as early as next week.
"Everyone wins when we reach voluntary agreements," said A.
Kenneth Gradia, chairman of the negotiating group that
represented carriers including CSX Corp CSX.N, Norfolk
Southern (NSC.N), Union Pacific (UNP.N) and Burlington Northern
Santa Fe, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N).
With the agreements on Thursday night, 12 of 13 unions
representing 130,000 railroad employees have struck deals in
two years of bargaining.
A presidential board appointed in October to help the
parties overcome impasse played a key role in facilitating the
most recent agreements.
Unions settling on Thursday included locomotive engineers
and dispatchers. Maintenance workers agreed to extend their
talks until Feb. 8.
The parties had been facing a Dec. 6 timeframe for reaching
settlements. A strike had been considered unlikely, but was not
out of the question. A freight rail strike could have disrupted
certain Amtrak passenger and commuter services even though
those railroads were not involved in bargaining.
Government intervention is permitted under federal law in
railroad and airline disputes if an impasse or potential strike
is considered damaging to commerce.
Increased healthcare costs were a sticking point in talks.
