WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama on Thursday signed an executive order creating an emergency board to help resolve a dispute between major U.S. freight rail carriers and their unions.

"It's in our national interest to make sure our freight rail system runs smoothly, since a disruption could affect businesses across the country and cause unnecessary damage to our already-fragile economy," Obama said in a statement.

