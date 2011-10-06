* White House action would prevent strike

* Failed talks affect more than 80,000 freight rail workers

* Locomotive engineers authorized strike beginning Friday

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 The White House was expected to intervene on Thursday in stalled contract negotiations at the largest U.S. freight railroads and head off a potential strike by thousands of locomotive engineers.

Talks between 11 unions representing more than 80,000 workers and a group overseeing negotiations for CSX Corp CSX.N, Norfolk Southern (NSC.N), Union Pacific (UNP.N) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe -- owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) -- faltered in September.

More than two dozen smaller railroads are also involved in the negotiations.

Government intervention is permitted under federal law in railroad and airline disputes if an impasse or a potential strike is considered damaging to commerce.

The National Mediation Board has overseen rail talks for more than a year and has already notified the White House that mediation has failed.

That cleared the way for possible union strikes at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Friday unless the Obama administration acts to head them off.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, representing nearly 25,000 workers, is the only major union to have authorized a walkout.

Robert Scardelletti, president of the Transportation Communications Union, told his members in a letter this week that the group "was certain that President Obama" would intervene.

Railroads also expect the White House to step in and create an emergency board to review the dispute and recommend a settlement.

The White House had no immediate comment. (Reporting by John Crawley; editing by John Wallace)