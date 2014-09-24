(Adds background, reaction from officials)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Cynthia Quarterman, the
federal regulator who oversaw expansion of the U.S. oil train
sector and the fallout from several fiery derailments, will step
down, two sources familiar with her intentions said on
Wednesday.
As administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Safety Administration (PHMSA) since November 2009, Quarterman
has been a leading safety official as oil train deliveries from
North Dakota neared 750,000 barrels a day and spectacular
derailments in the United States and Canada raised concerns
about such shipments.
PHMSA, an agency within the U.S. Department of
Transportation, has been under scrutiny for more than a year as
officials have tried to respond to the hazards posed by oil
train cargoes, which have grown in volume along with a rise in
domestic crude production.
PHMSA did not confirm Quarterman's departure, which
reportedly will come next week.
Quarterman, previously an attorney whose practice focused on
the transportation and energy industries, was often the face of
federal policy, defending government actions to lawmakers,
industry and safety advocates.
"If you have upset everyone a little, you're probably doing
a good job," said Brigham McCown, a former PHMSA head.
"The prevailing view is she's done a good job in challenging
times," McCown said.
Among other things PHMSA has been tasked with writing new
safety standards for oil trains and other hazardous cargo.
Tuesday marks a deadline for public comment on the proposed
safety rules.
Quarterman and other regulators have often been caught
between energy interests who argue oil-by-rail safety concerns
are inflated and political leaders who represent communities
along the tracks.
Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of
Mineral Resources, said dealings with Quarterman have improved
in recent months as oil train hysteria has subsided.
"As we moved to more of a science-based approach, things
smoothed out," he said. "Our more recent work with Quarterman
and (U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony) Foxx has been very,
very positive."
Another major incident on Quarterman's watch was the
pipeline rupture in Mayflower, Arkansas, in March 2013. About
5,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from a line that is part of
Exxon Mobil's Pegasus pipeline from Illinois to Texas.
