WASHINGTON Jan 24 U.S. regulators on Friday
announced a new rule intended to improve railway safety and
lower the risk of derailments, in part by requiring more
frequent track inspections and prompt repairs when flaws are
detected.
The rule change followed a review that started in October
2012 and took into consideration a number of railroad accidents
in the United States dating back to a 2001 Amtrak derailment in
Iowa in which one person was killed and 78 were injured.
"Safety is our highest priority, and this new rule will make
rail transportation even safer for everything from passengers
and rail employees to crude oil and other freight shipments,"
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said.
Separately, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has been studying
railcar design and the composition of Bakken crude oil from
North Dakota after a string of explosive derailments.
Last month, a 106-car BNSF Railway Co train carrying crude
oil crashed into a derailed grain train near Casselton, North
Dakota. While no one was hurt in the Casselton incident, last
July a runaway train carrying Bakken oil derailed and exploded
in the center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing 47
people.
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican who has
pressed for railroad safety measures said the rule change "is a
good step forward as we continue to press for the smart,
long-term measures that will improve rail safety."
A 28-page document of the new rule from the Federal Railroad
Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation,
was published in the Federal Register. A public comment period
runs through May 9.
Highlights of the rule include:
- Requiring the use of performance-based rail inspection
methods that focus on maintaining low rail failure rates per
mile of track and generally results in more frequent testing.
- Providing a four-hour period to verify that certain less
serious suspected defects exist in a rail section once track
owners learn that the rail contains an indication of those
defects.
- Requiring that inspectors are properly qualified to
operate rail flaw detection equipment and interpret test
results.
- Establishing an annual maximum allowable rate of rail
defects and rail failures between inspections for each
designated inspection segment of track.