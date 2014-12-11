WASHINGTON/OTTAWA Dec 11 Top transportation
officials from Canada and the United States are due to meet next
week to hash out differences about safety regulations for trains
that carry oil, sources familiar with the planned meeting said
on Thursday.
Both governments are drafting safety rules for trains that
move fuel from North Dakota's Bakken energy patch to refineries.
North Dakota crude was the cargo involved in several fiery
mishaps in the last 18 months, and a derailment disaster that
left 47 dead in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, in July 2013.
That crash involved old-style DOT-111 tanker cars that
Canada wants taken off the tracks by May 2017. U.S. companies
may have trouble complying with that date, and a U.S. plan
envisions many of those cars hauling fuel through late 2020.
Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt is due to host U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx in Toronto on Dec. 18 to
talk about rail tanker safety, according to two sources familiar
with the plan.
A spokeswoman for Raitt said the meeting was not yet 100
percent guaranteed to happen.
"I can only say that, assuming they meet, rail safety will
be one of a few topics discussed," she said, but declined to
give more details.
A U.S. Transportation Department official acknowledged that
the Canada meeting was being planned and that oil train
regulations would be on the agenda.
OBSOLETE TANK CARS
The oil and rail industries have expressed broad support for
improved safety rules, but have warned that different standards
in the two nations could stifle commerce.
One question is what to do with roughly 57,000 DOT-111 tank
cars that have been the workhorse of the oil train business.
Safety advocates and officials say they are no longer fit for
the job.
The Canadian and U.S. governments hope to reach agreement on
when those tankers will be deemed obsolete for shipping Bakken
fuel in both countries. Also, both countries expect to endorse a
next-generation tank car design to carry crude on the tracks.
U.S. officials have said they expect to offer a final oil
train safety plan by March though they might seek more time to
digest roughly 4,000 public comments they have received.
North Dakota crude output exceeds 1.2 million barrels per
day and about 70 percent of that moves on by oil train. That
reliance may put the Canadian target of May 2017 out of reach,
industry officials have said.
"There is a real question over whether that is a workable
deadline just given the capacity that is out there," said one
source.
Another uncertainty is the fate of roughly 23,000 outdated
tank cars that U.S. officials say will naturally migrate from
carry light crude to heavy oil sands fuel from Western Canada.
Oil industry officials who work the oil sands fields of
Western Canada say those tank cars are not wanted in their
patch.
One other wrinkle to the oil train safety timeline: one
version of a U.S. budget plan would require the Transportation
Department to finish its rule by the middle of next month.
Canada outlined its own oil train safety plan in
July. Officials say they expect a formal Canadian
outline of its oil train safety plan by year-end.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington and David Ljunggren
in Ottawa; Editing by David Gregorio)