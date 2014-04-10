WASHINGTON, April 10 Midwestern farmers and
Amtrak passengers are among those being hurt by rail congestion
caused in part by an energy boom that has spurred the massive
movement of oil by rail, U.S. officials were told on Thursday.
Rail shipments of oil have been on the rise in regions that
lack sufficient pipelines as alternatives, such as North
Dakota's Bakken energy patch, where production is nearing 1
million barrels per day and roughly 72 percent of that fuel
moves on the tracks.
Rail lines clogged with 100-car trains carrying oil heading
to refineries, as well as coal hoppers bound for export
terminals, help explain why passengers are often delayed and
farm commodities are late to market, witnesses told the Surface
Transportation Board, a regulatory agency that arbitrates rail
disputes.
"Increased volumes of oil and coal shipments have displaced
grain shippers leading to long, expensive delays," said Roger
Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union.
Weeks can pass before trains reach grain farmers in Montana
and the Dakotas, Johnson said, easily leading to thousands of
dollars of losses per farm family.
BNSF Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway
Company came in for particular criticism and the
carriers acknowledged that they have sometimes failed to provide
a reliable link between farmers and markets.
"Let me say we know we have created supply-chain risk for
you and fell short of providing the level of service that you
expect from BNSF," Steve Bobb, the train operator's marketing
chief, told regulators.
An uncommonly severe winter slowed service across much of
the Midwest, rail executives said, and some of those problems
will be alleviated with the change of seasons.
But Bobb said BNSF must lay more track to serve existing
agricultural customers and answer rising demands from the energy
sector.
BNSF, operator of one of the nation's largest rail networks,
will spend nearly $400 million between 2012 and 2016 to improve
track between North Dakota and Montana that is used by grain and
oil-by-rail cargo.
It will take years before the rail sector evolves to a "new
normal" of expanded capacity fit for greater volumes of farm and
energy shipments, Bobb said.
But farm and passenger advocates said that regulators must
see that rail operators smooth out disruptions now, not years
from now.
"There is great concern that the problem is not going to get
better. It is going to get worse," said DJ Stadtler, head of
operators for Amtrak, the principal provider for intercity
passenger rail service.
Federal law gives Amtrak preference on the rails, but
on-time service has slipped with the increase in oil-by-rail
shipments in recent years, he said, citing Albany to New York
City and Chicago to Seattle as corridors that have been
affected.
The STB has the power to issue emergency orders to settle
disputes between rail operators and their customers, but
officials may opt to mediate without a formal intervention.
On Thursday, Johnson of the National Farmers Union urged the
STB to "hold railroads responsible for losses due to delayed
delivery."
But BNSF's Bobb said officials would be wrong to take
drastic steps such as allocating specific shares of rail traffic
for different industries.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Ros Krasny and Ken
Wills)