BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday issued a proposed rule to prevent the unintended movement of freight trains, one of several measures taken in the past year to improve safety for the movement of crude oil after a series of accidents.
The FRA, part of the Department of Transportation, said its rule would codify many of the requirements included in Emergency Order 28, issued in August 2013 following a deadly accident in Quebec.
The rule will cover most crude oil and various other flammable materials moved by rail in the United States. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch