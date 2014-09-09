(Adds detail of proposals, link to rule)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. authorities on Tuesday
proposed measures to prevent unattended freight trains from
causing accidents, the latest of several steps meant to improve
oil train safety after a string of serious mishaps in the United
States and Canada.
Among other things the rules would prevent trains
transporting specific hazardous materials from being left
unattended on a mainline track or side track outside a railyard,
and call for secure locks to be installed on locomotive doors to
prevent unauthorized access.
The Federal Railroad Administration, part of the U.S.
Department of Transportation, said its proposed rule would make
permanent many requirements in place on an emergency basis
following the deadly Lac-Megantic accident in Quebec in July
2013.
In that case, an unattended 74-car train carrying crude oil
from North Dakota's Bakken oil patch became unsecured and rolled
7 miles down the tracks before derailing and exploding, killing
47 people and flattening the surrounding area.
"This rule making will solidify our existing securement
regulations and provide additional safeguards against the
rolling of unattended freight trains," Federal Railroad
Administrator Joseph Szabo said in a statement.
The proposal will be open to public comment until Nov. 10.
The agency also said it would consider a public hearing.
The United States and Canada have taken multiple measures to
improve rail safety since Lac-Megantic and other incidents as
the U.S. shale oil production boom has resulted in increasing
amounts of crude moving by rail.
In July the U.S. DOT proposed extensive new safety rules for
hauling crude oil by rail. The public comment period for those
rules ends this month.
For the FRA's proposed rule including its cost/benefit
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott and Meredith
Mazzilli)