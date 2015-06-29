(Adds background on accidents, FRA data)
WASHINGTON, June 29 Google will add
audio and visual alerts to warn drivers about upcoming railroad
crossings on Google's navigation system, the U.S. Federal
Railroad Administration announced on Monday.
The agency also asked four other companies - Apple,
Garmin, Tom Tom and AOL's MapQuest - to join
similar map partnerships using the agency's data to pinpoint the
crossings, it said. AOL is owned by Verizon.
The FRA said about 270 people died last year in road-rail
collisions. With more drivers using smartphone navigation apps
to reach their destinations, the agency said they will be safer
if they know about rail crossings they are approaching.
Acting FRA Administrator Sarah Feinberg, a former Facebook
Inc executive, said the agency's geographical data
pinpoints nearly every rail crossing in the country.
Representatives for Google could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)